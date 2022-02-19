Punjab: 2 Cong sarpanches booked for murder of SAD worker

Batala police on Friday booked two Congress sarpanches for the murder of Karamjit Singh, a SAD worker, in Fatehgarh Churian.

Police said that the incident took place on Friday evening when the deceased were seeking votes for SAD candidate Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal on the last day of campaigning. “Two Congress sarpanches and some SAD workers got into an argument over a roadshow. Soon after – Tajinderpal Singh and Jaswant Singh, sarpanches of Shiera and Patti Shiera villages, respectively, attacked Karamjit with baseball bats. Karamjit was taken to the hospital, but he was declared brought dead by doctors,” police said.

Gurwant Singh, father of the deceased, said, “We were just seeking votes but Congress sarpanches came and started beating my son…We had no enmity with them…”