Punjab: 10 injured as Dera followers, Nihangs clash over cows

AT least 10 people suffered injuries as followers of Dera Radha Soami Satsang Beas and a group of Nihangs clashed over cows in Beas town of Amritsar on Sunday, police said.

SSP (Amritsar rural) Swapan Sharma said, “Three Nihangs, three dera followers and three police personnel were injured in the clash which broke out around 5.00 pm. The injured police personnel include Jandiala SHO who suffered injury to his head”.

On Sunday, cows of Nihangs called ‘Gauan Wale Babe’ had allegedly entered into the land of Dera Radha Soami, which has its headquarters in Beas. The SSP said, “Both sides have land along the National Highway. Around 4.00 pm, cows of Nihangs entered into the land of dera. The dera followers objected to it. It triggered a heated exchange between both sides. The situation turned ugly with both the groups attacking each other with stones. They also fired in the air.”

Police restored to mild lathicharge to avoid further clash.

Belonging to Tarna Dal, a faction of Nihangs with headquarters on the outskirts of Amritsar town, a group of Baba Pala Singh is based in Baba Bakala and they have more than 5,000 stray cows.

Baba Pala had died in 2018. His group, however, is still taking care of cows.