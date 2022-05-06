PSPCL’s move to vacate prime land: complaint alleges fraud involving Congress ex-minister

After refusing to vacate a plush property worth crores in the heart of Amritsar, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) suddenly decided to the leave the building in 2019 – 50 years after running the office of Senior Engineer, Suburban from the location.

Now, the PSEB SC Power Engineers & Officers Association has approached the state Vigilance Commission alleging a fraud involving a former Congress minister to get the corporation to give up its claim on an asset that it paid rent for till the year 2000 and occupied for over five decades.

The former Congress minister that the complainants have alleged being involved in the controversy is Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria. The Congress leader, meanwhile, has denied all charges against him. The other person named in the complaint by the engineers body is the PSPCL chairman, Baldev Singh Sran. Saran has remained in the saddle through Captain Amarinder Singh, Charanjit Singh Channi governments, and continues in the post still.

According to the complaint, PSPCL was paying rent of less than Rs 400 per month for the accommodation to UK-based NRI brothers Hari Ram

Bawa and Nawal Kumar till 2000 after which their bank account was shut down. PSPCL claims that the NRI brothers are the owners of the property.

But this claim has been disputed since the year 1999.

In 1999, Sarkaria produced a power of attorney claiming that the legal heirs of Bawa gave it to him on June 6, 1999. He added that his UK-based brother, Mandeep Singh, had purchased half share of Kothi no. 4, Maqbool Road, from Hari Ram Bawa, however, the sale deed couldn’t be prepared due to Bawa’s death. The other half of the property was claimed by one Ajit Singh, and his son Bhupinder Singh, again through a power of attorney, which they claimed to have received from Nawal Kumar Bawa in 1997.

PSPCL refused to buy into these claims and ordered an inquiry by an IPS officer, S C Jain, in 2001.

Both Sarkaria and Ajit Singh sold the parts of land further to at least five parties on the basis of power of attorney.

‘New owners’ made their claims, and the PSPCL (then PSEB) contested it. The probe ordered by the department, meanwhile, found many irregularities in the power of attorneys on which basis claims were made by ‘new owners.’

“The IO is of the view that although vendees have purchased some portions of the Kothi No. 4, Maqbool Road, Amritsar, but they have not directly contacted the Board Authorities for taking the possession nor the holders of power of attorney, namely, Sukhbinder Singh and Ajit Singh have made an attempt on this behalf, and that power of attorney appears to be bogus. Naval Kumar Bawa needs to be contacted directly for ascertaining factual position. The IO has also recommended not to vacate the building and give possession to anyone until the time the real owners do not produce papers in regard to the ownership of the building or the powers of attorneys are proved to be genuine…..,” said the probe report.

It added: “It is also pertinent to mention here that power of attorney is only valid if the original legal heirs who have given the power of attorney are alive. In case they are not alive, the power of attorney becomes invalid. In this case, the enquiry officer has also concluded that the power of attorneys held by the vendees are bogus and are not genuine, hence they have no legal right to sell the said property,”

PSPCL back then declined to vacate the land on the basis of this report.

In 2013, a similar claim arose by one Subhash Chander, who approached the High Court and claimed to have purchased the property from Sarkaria and Ajit Singh, but the department again declined to vacate citing the 2001 inquiry. Court then dismissed Chander’s petition.

But in 2019, the PSPCL suddenly decided to leave the building,

Complaint to Vigilance Bureau has alleged that the PSPCL current chairman Baldev Singh “forced” PSPCL officials to vacate the office in connivance with others named in the complaint.

Asked about the decision to vacate the building, Baldev Singh sent The Indian Express, a general letter of Punjab government to all departments in which they were asked to shift government offices running in the private buildings to the official buildings to save the rent amount. PSPCL, however, was not paying any rent for running the office from the said building.

Sarkaria, meanwhile, refuted all allegations.

He said: “There is no truth to the allegations. I had 50% share in this 4,000 sq mt property. I had sold my share in 2007. A false inquiry was conducted to set aside our power of attorney during the probe. Thereafter, I again demanded an inquiry in 2006,” said Sarkaria, who was minister in then Congress government headed by Captain Amarinder Singh from 2002 to 2007.

He added, “Then SP Gurpreet Singh had conducted this inquiry for three years and he had found our power of attorney to be true. But PSPCL officials didn’t disclose this inquiry report when case again went to court in 2013 and court was misguided and again claim was set aside. Subash Chader again sold property back to the family of Ajit Singh in 2018. There is no scandal in it. Aggrieved party is going to court to file a defamation case against the complainants who have made false allegations on the basis of fake papers. They have claimed the area of total property up to 3.5 acres whereas it is not more than 4000 sq mt and its total market value is no more than Rs 25 crore than what has been made out in the complaint.”