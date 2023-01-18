PRTC spent over Rs 68 lakh for AAP’s victory roadshow in Amritsar, shows RTI reply; Govt will pay for oath ceremony, says party

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has found itself in the midst of a controversy after an RTI reply revealed that the first roadshow the party held after winning the Punjab Assembly elections last year cost the government-owned PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) more than Rs 68 lakh. The roadshow was held before Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s oath-taking ceremony.

The PRTC sent 454 buses from its 13 depots for the roadshow held by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Mann in Amritsar on March 13, 2022, three days before the latter took oath as Punjab CM and incurred a cost of Rs 68,70,252, information acquired last week by activist Harmilap Grewal under the Right to Information (RTI) Act reveals.

Similarly, it sent 213 buses for the oath-taking ceremony at Khatkar Kalan on March 16, 2022, spending Rs 24.72 lakh, as per information from the RTI reply. Total expenditure on both events of PRTC alone crossed Rs 93 lakh.

“Initially, when gross misuse of public transportation for party functions was exposed, AAP had announced to pay for the bus service from its own pocket. PRTC has not been paid a penny,” said Grewal. “One becomes a chief minister only after taking the oath and it is totally unconstitutional to spend out of public exchequer even before legally acquiring the chair,” Grewal added.

PRTC authorities are tight-lipped over who gave the orders to send the buses. “Such decisions are taken by the government,” the PRTC PRO said, refusing to respond to further queries.

When asked if AAP would pay the bills, party spokesman Malwinder Singh Kang said, “As far as the oath-taking taking ceremony is conducted, it was a government function and obviously, the government would pay the bill. I will check on the status of the Amritsar roadshow.”

The Punjab governor should take action against the errant officers, Grewal said. “The officers concerned should be made to pay the expenses from their own pockets,” he added.

On the day of the Amritsar roadshow, Congress party MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira had tweeted an official letter in which the chief secretary had asked the special chief secretary, revenue and rehabilitation, to immediately take up a case with the finance department to allot Rs 15 lakh to the deputy commissioner (DC) of Amritsar and Rs 2 lakh each to all 23 districts for making adequate arrangements, including transportation for the roadshow.

“Now, I have found in an RTI reply that GM, PRTC Ludhiana, had written a letter to Ludhiana DC and demanded payment for the buses sent to Amritsar and Khatkar Kalan. The PRTC depot, Ludhiana, spent Rs 5 lakh for sending buses to the Amritsar roadshow and more than Rs 1.88 lakh for oath-taking ceremony,” Grewal said, alleging that PRTC officials intentionally blocked replies to his RTI queries and he had to file an appeal.