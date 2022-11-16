scorecardresearch
‘Provocative speech’ against Sikhs: SGPC seeks action against duo

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami. (PTI)

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday urged Amritsar’s commissioner of police to take legal action against two alleged Shiv Sena leaders who have been making provocative speeches against the Sikh community.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh made the demand in a letter, which was handed over to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Parminder Singh Bhandal.

Partap Singh said two separate videos have come to fore in which a person from Gurdaspur and another from Amritsar, who claim to be Shiv Sena leaders, allegedly made some provocative statements against the Sikh community and the Golden Temple. He said the statements have led to “a lot of resentment in the community” and can disturb the peaceful environment in the state and have “the tendency to break mutual brotherhood of people living here, peace, law and order.” The SGPC secretary demanded strict legal action against the two after registering a case against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 08:22:18 am
