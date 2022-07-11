Probe into sacrilege incidents and Maur blast sped up after conviction of Dera Sirsa head: Retd DIG Khatra

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal), Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have all been claiming credit for the conviction of three followers of Dera Sirsa, headed by rape and murder convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim, by a court in Punjab’s Moga on July 8 in a case pertaining to sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib, reported in November 2015.

In November 2015, torn pages of the Guru Granth Sahib were found strewn on the streets of Malke village in Moga sparking protests across Punjab. Based on a complaint, the police had then registered a case under sections 295A (intended to outrage religious feelings) and 295 (intent to insult the religion) of the Indian Penal Code.

Then deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Ranbir Singh Khatra, now retired, headed the probe not only in the Malke sacrilege case, but his findings led the Punjab government to take back the 2015 Bargari sacrilege cases from the CBI in 2018. He also cracked the 2017 Maur bomb blast case. DIG Khatra started probing the sacrilege cases under the Akali Dal government, cracked them during the Congress regime and the conviction in the cases came during the current AAP government’s tenure. He speaks to The Indian Express about the cases which shook Punjab politics to the core in the last seven years.

When did you get your first lead in the sacrilege cases?

It was clear that Malke, Gurusar Bhagta, Buraj Jawahar Singh Wala and Bargari were within a 20-km radius where initial sacrilege cases were reported in the same period of 2015. I was convinced that these cases were intertwined and there was a conspiracy. Later, I also got involved in the probe into the Maur bomb blast and targeted killings in Punjab. In mid-2017, we got leads pointing to Dera Sirsa in the Maur bomb blast case. We solved the case in January 2018. It helped us get more leads to bust the conspiracy behind Malke and other sacrilege cases, including Bargari, in June 2018.

Sikh bodies had raised sacrilege allegations against the Dera Sirsa in 2015. Why couldn’t the police probe the allegations then?

I got charge of the probe only in November 2015. Many things were said and done before that. Initially, we probed some Sikh bodies’ representatives for sacrilege for almost 10 months. The year 2016 got wasted on it. It is true that initially the probe could not take the right direction due to false alarms and false information.

Dera Sira was close to SAD(B) which was in power then. Was this intimacy a reason behind the Dera not being probed until the SAD(B) was defeated in 2017?

Directly there was no intervention. There was nothing like that. But it is true that the Dera’s aggression was toned down only after its head was convicted in August 2017. The Dera’s influence decreased after the conviction. Our probe into the 2015 sacrilege incidents and the 2017 Maur bomb blast started moving faster after the conviction of the Dera Sirsa head in the rape case.

But did the influence of the Dera affect the probe?

It did not. But earlier, Dera officials flaunted securities given to them by the respective governments. They had reached out to power corridors. Earlier, the Dera would parade candidates of all parties at the Dera Sirsa headquarters before the elections. Their influence was such that when Gurdev Singh, a Dera follower from Buraj Jawahar Singh Wala village was murdered in 2016, the Dera arm-twisted the government and the administration to give a job to his wife. Later, we found that Gurdev Singh had conducted a recce for the theft of the Guru Granth Sahib Bir from Buraj Jawahar Singh Wala village in June 2015.

The police claimed the accused murdered Gurdev Singh in 2016 because they believed he was involved in the 2015 sacrilege cases. If the accused knew about his role, how could the police not get any clue before 2017?

We have to do things as per the law. Criminals can do anything. Still, I met the accused in jail, but they couldn’t give us any relevant information. The accused believed that Gurdev Singh was involved on the basis of suspicions about his conduct after the sacrilege. The accused could not help us in the probe.

There were allegations that political interference stopped further probe in the Maur bomb blast case.

There was no political interference. I was conducting the probe at full speed, but the Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice removed me from the probe on a petition filed by Dera Sirsa followers. Personal security advisor of Dera chief Amreek, head of Dera’s car workshop Kala and Avtar, an electrician of Dera who bought the battery used in the bomb, were the accused. Amreek had brought the car and Kala prepared it before using it in the blast. The trio have been declared proclaimed offenders (PO) by the court.

The Dera head is getting frequent paroles. Will it affect the Maur blast probe?

I can’t comment on it, but three national committee members of Dera Sira – Harash Dhuri, Pardeep Kaler and Sandeep Bareta – have been declared POs in the sacrilege cases. Three Dera men are POs in the Maur bomb blast case. If they have nothing to hide, then why are they running from the law? The Dera head had given a statement that the Dera abides by the law. Then why is he not asking his followers to surrender?