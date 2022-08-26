Probe into irregularities: GNDU admin, teachers’ groups lock horns

Days after Punjab Vigilance Bureau started investigation into the alleged irregularities in appointments at Guru Nanak Dev University, teachers association and university administration on Thursday blamed each other.

In a press conference held on Thursday, GNDU Teachers Associations said, “Vice-chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu does not fulfil University Grants Commission (UGC)’s eligibility criteria and hence the his appointments as associate professor and professor are illegal and also the appointment as vice-chancellor. We demand an enquiry and required legal action against him. The present Dean academic affairs Sarabjot Singh Behl was promoted to the post of professor in the year 2000 on the condition that he will do Ph.D within five years. However, the condition is yet to be fulfilled. Hence, he should be demoted to the previous post.”

The statement mentions that the university had advertised to fill post in 2016. “The then vice-chancellor professor AS Brar gave an additional charge till further orders to professor Karanjit Singh Kahlon. Jaspal Singh Sandhu who took charge as V-C on August 16, 2017, connived with professor Kahlon and has deliberately been postponing since then the filling of the post of registrar on regular basis. In 2019, the department of higher education demanded clarification from the V-C to which a reply was filed by secretary V-C, following which, the post of Registrar was advertised second time in 2019. That post is yet to be filled,” reads the statement.

“Retired professors and those who worked as Deans in their respective universities were appointed as syndicate members which is illegal. The V-C has also appointed various persons as Syndicate members in the past, violating university rules. We demand a probe into the matter,” the teachers association said.

They added that the university had signed a contract of 25 years with Azure Power Roof Top One Pvt Ltd for installing and maintaining solar rooftop system in which a big financial scam has been done. “The financial benefits have been pocketed by the V-C and registrar. No document related to the contract has been shared with the association even after making repeated requests,” they said.

Meanwhile, responding to the allegations, GNDU released a statement saying that for V-C post, experience of 10 years as professor is required and Sandhu had an experience of 17 years as professor at the time of appointment as V-C.

“At present, Dean Academic Affairs is Prof SS Behl, who is the senior most professor in the university with three service years remaining. UGC has approved the appointment of Prof Behl as Professor. The current registrar is Kahlon, who is at number 4 in the seniority list of the university with more than one year term left. The university has always appointed very eminent academicians in Senate/Syndicate so that the ranking of the university can improve. The solar project is not a project of university but has been allocated to university by Solar Energy Corporation of

India and the vendors are also theirs and the university has nothing to do with it. With zero expenditure on installment or maintenance, the university is saving crores,” the university’s statement read.