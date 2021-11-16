‘Post 2017, I am the change in Majha for AAP, will win all 25 seats’

A former Inspector General of Punjab Police, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who opted for premature retirement from service soon after the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed a probe report filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by him into Kotkapura firing case, now claims he is the change that the Aam Aadmi Party needed in Punjab’s Majha ahead of next year’s Assembly election. Once a close confidant of former CM Amarinder Singh, he was welcomed into AAP by Delhi CM and party convenor as “my officer bhai (My officer brother)”.

You claim AAP will win all 25 seats in Majha region, where it couldn’t win any in 2017 polls. What has changed between 2017 and 2022?

I was not there (with AAP) in 2017 in Majha. Now, we have worked on the ground level. The joining of senior Congress leader from Mahja and chairman of the Punjab State Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSSB) Raman Bahl was not a one-day affair. We worked hard. I was behind this joining.

Do you see yourself as Hindu face of AAP?

There is no issue of Hindu or Sikh face. We believe in “manas ki jaat sabhe eke pehchanbo (recognise all of mankind as a single caste of humanity)” . You can call me Hindu, but I fought for the Sikhi. I quit my job for this fight. When you are in public service then you stand for all of them – Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians. AAP is getting support of all communities. We are not going into such divisions.

But many leaders have been making trips to temples and gurdwaras these days.

Without naming anybody, I want to ask if they went to temples during last year. Were they visiting temples or gurdwaras two years back? If someone goes to temples at the time of elections, then it will only earn that person a sin. It is politicisation of the religious places.

But Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal too is visiting temples.

Kejriwal is a regular visitor to the temples. While taking oath as chief minister (of Delhi), Kejriwal had recited Hanuman Chalisa from the stage. So there should be no issue with someone who had been regularly visiting temples. Problem is with politicisation of the visits to temple.

What went wrong for Capt Amarinder Singh as far as cases police firing cases at Bhebal Kalan and Kotakpura is concerned?

Amarinder Singh was considered one of the most powerful chief ministers in the country. He says that he was humiliated and forced to quit the Congress. He should have thought about it when he joined hands with a sinner family. He got the (investigation) report (on Kotakpura police firing) quashed. Sentiment of every Punjab resident was deeply attached with that report. When he got the report quashed, I resigned. He himself is responsible for his humiliation. There is a court of public and then there is court of the almighty. If you commit sin, then no one can save you. Amarinder Singh gave preference to the accused family. He went against Punjab and Punjabiyat. This is why he had to face the punishment and humiliation.

Do you think the stress on sacrilege issue would hurt peace in state?

Someone was behind sacrilege (of the Guru Granth Sabhib). There was politics behind that incident. Someone was behind (police) firing at the innocents at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura. Governor of Lahore or chief minister of Lahore hadn’t come to Punjab to execute the police firing. The accused were not from the Punjab in Pakistan.

I will not raise any questions on the ongoing investigation in sacrilege and police firing cases. But this matter has been over politicised. Every political leader is using issues for their own gain.

It has been alleged that you joined politics over this issue.

Did I ever politicise this matter? Did I join politics on this matter? It is wrong allegation. Each and every sentence of my report in Kotakpura police firing and chargesheet is an evidence in itself. It cannot be negated in any manner. Guilty mind cannot dare to face the mirror of truth. I have filed the appeal in the court of Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji for final verdict – the highest court as per my wisdom.