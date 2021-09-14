Heavy police deployment outside Jallianwala Bagh after Left-backed organisations protest renovations

Police Tuesday had to deploy a heavy force outside Jallianwala Bagh and erect barricades on Heritage Street to restrict protestors after several Left-backed organisations came together to protest the recent renovation in the premises.

The barricading up to the Golden Temple affected the movement of traffic and caused problems for devotees and tourists.

Protest against renovation of Jallianwala Bagh in front of Bagh in Amritsar Today. Video @RanaSimranji @IndianExpress @iepunjab pic.twitter.com/6BRg09PMzc — Kamaldeep Singh ਬਰਾੜ (@kamalsinghbrar) September 14, 2021

“The history of Jallianwala Bagh has been destroyed. All the historical symbols have been removed and the narrow lane to the garden has been tampered. We will not stop the protest until the originality of Jallianwala Bagh is restored,” said Satnam Singh, a leader of the protesters.

He said, “The fascist government in the Centre is destroying the secular history of the freedom movement.”

Recently, police had imposed Section 144 in Jallianwala Bagh and also in Amritsar city fearing protests against the renovation. Later, the restriction orders were withdrawn from Jallianwala Bagh but Section 144 is still in place in Amritsar city.