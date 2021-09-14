scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Must Read

Heavy police deployment outside Jallianwala Bagh after Left-backed organisations protest renovations

The barricading up to the Golden Temple affected the movement of traffic and caused problems for devotees and tourists.

By: Express News Service | Amritsar |
September 14, 2021 4:09:48 pm
Police deployment outside Jallianwala Bagh (Express Photo)

Police Tuesday had to deploy a heavy force outside Jallianwala Bagh and erect barricades on Heritage Street to restrict protestors after several Left-backed organisations came together to protest the recent renovation in the premises.

The barricading up to the Golden Temple affected the movement of traffic and caused problems for devotees and tourists.

“The history of Jallianwala Bagh has been destroyed. All the historical symbols have been removed and the narrow lane to the garden has been tampered. We will not stop the protest until the originality of Jallianwala Bagh is restored,” said Satnam Singh, a leader of the protesters.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He said, “The fascist government in the Centre is destroying the secular history of the freedom movement.”

Recently, police had imposed Section 144 in Jallianwala Bagh and also in Amritsar city fearing protests against the renovation. Later, the restriction orders were withdrawn from Jallianwala Bagh but Section 144 is still in place in Amritsar city.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Amritsar News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 14: Latest News

Advertisement