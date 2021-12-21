Police clueless, release picture of accused, SGPC smells ‘big plot’

After getting no clue to his identity, the Amritsar police Monday released a picture of the accused booked for sacrilege and attempt to murder at Sri Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple).

According to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the unidentified youth was killed due to ‘beating by Sangat’ after he allegedly committed sacrilege inside sanctum sanctorum on Saturday.

“We have released his picture and expecting response from public. So far we have not got anything to identify him. He had no phone or identification paper. We are hopeful that someone will identify him with help of his picture,” the police spokesman said.

The police are trying to trace the movement of the accused through the city with the help of public and private CCTV cameras. “So far we have traced him to a market outside Golden Temple. We have not seen anyone accompanying him inside or outside Golden Temple,” the spokesman said.

The SGPC claimed that its task force had rounded up the accused at least two times before he allegedly committed sacrilege on Saturday.

As The Indian Express reported on Monday, the accused had spent the whole day on the premises of the Golden Temple.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami expressed apprehension of a “big conspiracy” behind the alleged sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple and said the man involved in it seemed to have received “commando training”.

“I feel that he had undergone commando training from the way he jumped the railing and did it (made a sacrilege attempt) in just six seconds. There is a big conspiracy behind it,” Dhami said.

As per the opinion of the leaders of the jathebandis, a committee will be constituted by the SGPC to probe sacrilege case at the Golden Temple. The committee will comprise two representatives from Sikh bodies, SGPC and Sikh scholars.

“The SGPC has watched the CCTV footage to get to the bottom of the incident and this committee will work to scrutinise the cameras outside Sri Harmandar Sahib. The CCTV footage revealed that the accused had reached Sri Harmandar Sahib via Jalliawala Bagh Marg at 8.30 am on the day of the incident (on Saturday). During this time, he first came from Sri Akal Takht Sahib Secretariat side about 9 am to enter the parikarma, but returned. He then reached Guru Ramdas Sarai side through the plaza and entered the langar hall at 9:38 am. He had langar and took tea. From here he entered the parikarma of Sri Harmandar Sahib at 10:19 am,” Dhami said.

“The accused reached inside the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Harmandar Sahib for the first time at 10:34 am and at 10:37 am, he went upstairs on Har Ki Paurhi and came out at 11:45 am. His movement was suspicious. This is why task force men questioned him twice in the day.”

Dhami said, “It is clear from the CCTV cameras that he was afraid and kept walking with his face down all day. In the meantime, he was also taken out by the task force thinking that he might be a pickpocket. It is clear that the accused had come in bad faith and was working as per the training received in advance.”

“Task force had an eye on him as he was shunted out of the queue around 4:45. But shift of task force men changes at 5 pm and he took the advantage of it to again enter into sanctum sanctorum and carry out sacrilege,” Dhami said.

SGPC member Rajinder Singh Mehta said, “When the task force rounded him up, he didn’t speak. He had no document. He was asked to go away. But he returned.”

The accused had gone inside sanctum sanctorum thrice on Saturday and committed sacrilege during the third visit.