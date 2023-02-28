scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Punjab jail gang fight murders: Police book 7 inmates, all accused in Sidhu Moosewala case

Those named in the fresh FIR include Manpreet Singh Bhau, Sachin Bhiwani, Ankit Sirsa, Kashish, Rajinder Joker, Arshad Khan and Malkit Singh Mama. They have been booked under Sections 302, 307, 148, 149 of IPC and Section 52 of The Prisons Act.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead on May 29 (Photo source: Instagram)
Seven inmates, all of them accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, were on Monday booked for murder, a day after two prisoners were killed in a gang fight at Goindwal Sahib Central Jail in Punjab’s Tarn Taran, police said. Those who died Sunday were also in booked for murder of Moosewala.

Mandeep Singh alias Toofan of Batala and Manmohan Singh alias Mohna of Budhlad, both of Jaggu Bhagwanpuriya gang, were murdered in a clash with Lawrence Bishnoi group. A third inmate, Keshav, also named in Moosewala murder case, was seriously injured. Both Bishnoi and Bhagwanpuriya are already in jail, booked in connection with the Moosewala murder and other cases.

As per the FIR, Mandeep Singh, Manmohan, Keshav, Manpreet Singh, Charanjit Singh and Nirmal Singh, all from jails’s Block 2, had gone to the Block 1 where the others gangsters were lodged.

“Manmohan and Mandeep first attacked the other group with iron rods. After this, the opposing gang member snatched the iron rods and attacked back. In this Manmohan and Mandeep were killed and Manpreet Bhau, Arshad Khan and Keshav Bathinda were injured,” reads the FIR.

The postmortem examination was conducted Monday in the presence of a magistrate. Preliminary investigation put head injury as the cause of death of both.

