Parallel Jathedar declares 5 Congress leaders tannkhaiya over sacrilege issue

Sarbat Khalsa-appointed parallel Akal Takht Jathedar Dhian Singh Mand has declared five Congress leaders, including two ministers and three MLAs, tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct) for “cheating Sikh community, failing ensure justice in sacrilege cases and using sacrilege cases for political gains”.

Last year on December 6, Mand had declared Capt Amarinder Singh tankhaiya on the same issue. The Congress leaders who have been “pulled up” this time are ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and three MLAs — Kushaldeep Singh Kiki Dhillon, Harminder Singh Gill and Kulbir Zira.

Mand had decided to end the 193-day long ‘Insaaf Morcha’ at Bargari on December 10, 2018 on the request of then Congress government headed by Capt Amarinder Singh after negotiations with minister Tript Bajwa and three MLAs Kushaldeep Singh Kiki Dhillon, Harminder Singh Gill and Kulbir Zira. Morcha was to demand justice in 2015 sacrilege and police firing cases.

Mand said, “The Bargari Morcha was ended on the promise made by Capt Amarinder Singh that justice in sacrilege cases would be delivered soon. But nothing happened in over three years. Following this, we had summoned the Capt Amarinder Singh. Ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Tripta Rajinder Singh Bajwa had appeared before the Akal Takht in which they had shifted all the responsibility on the Capt Amarinder Singh, who himself never appeared despite the summoning….He was declared a tankhaiya.”

He added: “Then we asked the Radhawa, Bajwa, Gill, Dhillon and Zira to explain their situation. They, however, didn’t respond to summoning. So now they have been declared tankhaiya and Sikhs have been asked to keep distance from them until they appear before Akal Takht.”