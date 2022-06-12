‘Panel to probe scam of handing over land to builders by Bajwa’

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Saturday said that a three-member committee will probe into the alleged scam of handing over prime panchayat land to colonisers by former Congress Minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa.

Addressing a press conference, the Minister alleged that former Rural Development Minister Bajwa had illegally allowed selling of panchayat land in Bhagtupura village in Amritsar district even though the model code of conduct was in force. He said that the letter for this permission was issued on March 11, 2022, whereas Congress was trounced badly in the results declared a day before. Dhaliwal said that the former Congress Minister had no right to grant permission at that time.

The Minister said that panchayati pathways and water channels were creating a hindrance to Alpha International City colony which is spread over around 150 acres adjacent to Amritsar city. He said that an Akali sarpanch had also moved a resolution for selling land in 2015. Dhaliwal said that the former Congress Minister had connived with the coloniser and allowed selling of these pathways and water channels at a meagre price of Rs 43 lakh per acre whereas the market rate was Rs 7.5 crore. Dhaliwal said that a three-member team comprising assistant development commissioner Amit Kumar, assistant director rural development Sarabjit Singh and senior law officer Joharinder Singh Ahluwalia would conduct the probe into it.

Bajwa said, “These are baseless allegations. I am ready for any probe by a retired judge.”