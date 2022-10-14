scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Pakistani drone shot down along border in Punjab: BSF

BSF and Punjab Police officials launched a search operation to check if the drone had dropped a consignment before it was shot down.

BSF shots down a Pakistani droneThe drone was shot down in an area under the jurisdiction of Ramdass police station in Amritsar district. (Express Photo)

The Border Security Force (BSF) said that it shot down a drone from Pakistan along the International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar district on Friday morning.

The drone was shot down in an area under the jurisdiction of Ramdass police station in Amritsar district.

The black drone was not carrying any weapons or drugs. (Express Photo)

“Today near Shahpur border check post, troops on duty due to dexterity, good firing skill, and courage shot down a rogue drone the moment it entered into Indian territory close to fence…This area is close to BP 67/3 and under Ramdass police station,” a BSF spokesperson said.

The black drone was not carrying any weapons or drugs. However, BSF and Punjab Police officials launched a search operation to check if it had dropped a consignment before it was shot down.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 10:54:16 am
