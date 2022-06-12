One killed as Congress councillor’s son opens fire in presence of police

One person was killed and another injured when a Congress councillor’s son allegedly opened fire in Amritsar on Saturday.

Charandeep Singh Babba, son of Congress councillor Dalbir Kaur from ward number 45, allegedly opened fire in the presence of police on 100 feet road during a clash between two groups over a land dispute.

However, in a video of the incident, the Punjab Police can be seen making no effort to stop the clash and they dispersed as soon as the firing started.

While the deceased was identified as Raja, the injured was identified as Rishi, a car mechanic. Local residents immediately took the two victims to a private hospital on Mall Road, but doctors treating the victims at the hospital declared Raja ‘brought dead’.

Babba was earlier a close aide of Navjot Singh Sidhu. His mother had recently joined Aam Aadmi Party.