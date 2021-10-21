On Valmiki Jayanti, Channi, others hail Cong high command for making a ‘common man’ CM

Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party for misleading Dalits by making false promises, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Wednesday said that Congress high command had actually demonstrated its will to install a common man with humble background as CM.

Addressing the gathering during the state-level function in Amritsar on Wednesday, the CM greeted the people on the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Valmiki.

Speaker Punjab Vidhan Sabha Rana K P Singh said that the decision of the Congress high command to elevate Channi as CM reflected the visionary approach of social justice. Channi also announced an annual budgetary grant of Rs 5 crore for already existing the Bhagwan Valmiki Chair in Guru Nanak Dev University.

CM declared that a chair in the name of legendary Sikh warrior Shaheed Baba Jiwan Singh (Bhai Jaita ji), who carried the severed head (sheesh) of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur from Chandni Chowk to Anandpur Sahib braving all odds, will be established.

The Chief Minister said that the upcoming Baba Jiwan Singh Chair would also be given annual grant of Rs 5 crore every year to undertake extensive research on the teachings and philosophy of iconic Sikh warrior.

On long pending demand of the Safai Sewaks, the Chief Minister announced that these employees would be given a weekly off besides they would also be entitled for all gazetted holidays at par with other government employees.