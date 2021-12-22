Officers responsible for it will have to pay for it: Sukhbir

Former deputy chief minister and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal Tuesday said that his party “accepts the challenge of a false case against one of our leaders, Bikram Singh Majithia” and warned “those abusing their official positions and playing havoc with the rule of law” to be ready to face legal consequences.

Sukhbir blamed the Congress government in Punjab for “playing brazen politics over the sensitive issue of sacrilege of sacred Sikh scriptures”. “Unlike the Congress, the SAD will not play politics over the sacrilege issues because for us, the great Guru Sahiban and their holy scriptures are far, far above anything else in life,” he said.

Sukhbir was addressing mediapersons here after attending the bhog ceremony of Sri Akhand Path on Pashchatap Diwas organised by SGPC at Manji Sahib Diwan hall in Sri Darbar Sahib complex.

“There is a deep-rooted conspiracy to vitiate the atmosphere of peace and communal harmony in Punjab. The peace and communal harmony which we preserved for 15 years suddenly faces a danger. The SAD follows the great Guru Sahban’s message of Sarbat da Bhala. We will continue to strive for preserving peace and communal brotherhood,” he said.

He said, ”Sachkhand Shri Harmandar Sahib is a sacred shrine where people from all religions come to pay obeisance. It’s a shrine of peace and communal brotherhood. But someone is clearly not happy about it and is conspiring both against this sacred ideal and against peace in Punjab.”

Reacting to what he described as a “brazenly false case” against Majithia, the SAD president said, “I dared the Congress rulers in the state to do whatever they can to demoralise the Khalsa Panth. But they will learn the lessons which taller Congress leaders before them had learnt about the courage and morale of the Sikhs and the Akalis. Anyone who joins the SAD does so fully prepared to face and defeat repression. We will not be cowed down by these pygmies. They have invited their own doom by resorting to lies and abuse of their official positions. The SAD will fight them in the judicial court as well as in the court of the people.”

Sukhbir said that the case in which Majithia has been falsely implicated has long been decided by competent courts and the guilty are already serving sentence.