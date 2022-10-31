‘Now Sikhs are in all parties. I want to involve them all’

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) former president Bibi Jagir Kaur has announced that she will contest the annual SGPC presidential election scheduled on November 9. Bibi Jagir Kaur, who was the first woman president of SGPC, has appealed to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal to make her the party candidate, otherwise she would contest as an independent in the presidential election in which only members of the SGPC general house can vote. She has three years’ of experience working as SGPC president. In the current house SAD has the majority and traditionally the party president takes the final call on the name of SGPC president every year. Bibi Jagir Kaur has challenged this tradition when SAD is passing through its roughest patch.

It has been a tradition for last many years that SAD president takes the final call on the party presidential candidate? You also became SGPC president in the same way in the past. What is the problem now?

These are the problems with SGPC working style. This is why people are stepping back from us because they don’t like this ‘envelope’ culture. It makes people angry when name of SGPC president comes out of ‘lifafa’ (envelope). I had no problem with it. In fact it’s an easy way to become president. But my concern is to win back the confidence of ‘Sangat’ into SAD and SGPC. There is a perception that the envelope will have the name of SGPC president. This perception has to be end. So it would be better to make this democratic process visible to people. What is the problem if two or more candidates from the party contest. Only one will win who will be representing the party.

What is your motive to become president?

SGPC is the parliament of Sikhs. There should be transparency in its functioning. We have to satisfy all sections of Sikhs irrespective of their political inclinations. Earlier Sikhs were largely associated with SAD. Now Sikhs are in all parties. But irrespective of their political allegiances, all Sikhs want that SGPC should have good administration and it should work positively to disseminate the message of Sikhi. Now, Sikhs do not get satisfied with slogans only. They want SGPC to maintain some standard. Sikhs divided into different parties and spread in different countries feel that they are not being heard. I want to involve all such sections of Sikhs and take their suggestions.

Many SGPC members represent different groups. Do you think they would come out of their groups to support you?

These are the problems. The tickets were not distributed based on qualifications but were just given to different groups. This allowed some unqualified members who were driving cars for big leaders to become SGPC members. But there are many SGPC members who want to work and to make improvements. So I have high hopes.

But what if you don’t win?

My intentions are not limited to become SGPC president. I want to work on the system of SGPC. It is not that I want to give suggestions only. I am also ready to take advice. SGPC elections are around the corner. I will come with an agenda and it will be open for the ‘Sangat’ to evaluate it. It is a long process.

Some SAD leaders have been alleging that BJP and RSS are motivating you to contest the election.

Give me proof of any such meeting I had with BJP government leader or Aam Adami Party government leader. BJP has had a 33-year long alliance with SAD. There is not even one BJP member in SGPC. Why would I contact BJP? Truth is that SGPC members want to vote with their conscience. Some people just want to spread rumours against me.