Not misusing SKM resources, I paid for their IT cell: Rajewal aide

Infighting among farm unions of Punjab has come to fore after a few among them decided to enter the political fray for the 2022 Assembly polls. After the farmers’ political front Samyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM)’s announcement was streamed live on the SKM official social media accounts, a few farm outfits, which are not part of SSM, have objected to the move.

However, SKM IT cell incharge Baljit Singh, who is from Majha Kisan Sangarsh Committee as is part of SSM, has refuted charge of SSM misusing SKM resources. He claimed that he and his two friends had spent over Rs 1 crore on SKM IT cell and no donation was accepted from outside except Rs 5.80 lakh. SKM YouTube channel has more than 12 lakh and Facebook page and Twitter profile have more than four lakh subscribers. Login access of these accounts is with Baljit Singh.

Confirming his conversation with BKU (Krantikari) leader Surjit Phul over the latter’s allegations that SKM IT cell accounts were being misused for political purposes, Baljit Singh said: “I and my two friends spent around Rs 1.15 crore on running IT cell of SKM. We took around Rs 5.80 lakh from SKM donations. Apart from that we got nothing from SKM or any other outfit to run the SKM IT cell.”

He added: “We paid Rs 36 lakh in form of salaries to hire the employees to run IT cell. All in IT cell were paid employee and there was no volunteer. We also paid money to buy some videos in public domain.” On whether he would continue to use SKM IT cell for propagation of political ideas of the SSM, Baljit said, “IT cell is of farmers and it will continue to work for farmers. We will not use it for political purpose. We three friends will sit and will decide what to do next.”

Meanwhile, SKM has claimed that it spent around Rs 35 lakh on the IT cell. Baljit Singh said, “SKM spent around Rs 10 lakh on one crores text messages. They had also bought package of automated voice call for around in Rs 12 lakh. They spent Rs 5.73 lakh on a Zoom webinar to connect 10,000 people. We also received around Rs 5.80 lakh funds from SKM. But this does not include Rs 1.15 crore spent from our pocket.”