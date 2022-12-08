No respite from deaths due to drug addiction in Chattiwind, political parties play blame game

As Punjab struggles to check illegal sale and consumption of drugs, Chattiwind, a village barely two kilometres away from Amritsar, has emerged as a new hub for drug smugglers operating with impunity in the region.

Recently, a video of a drug addict lying dead in the village went viral on social media. The victim, who probably died due to overdose, had come to the village to buy heroin.

The easy availability of drugs has turned Chattiwind into a sought-after location for addicts from outside the village – mostly labourers and auto rickshaw drivers from Amritsar who flock to the area to buy heroin.

Requesting anonymity, a drug addict said: “Drug smugglers do not fear anyone and they make good money from selling drugs. As long as drugs are being supplied in the village, it is not possible for the addicts to quit.” “If the supply of drugs stops, I can survive on the medication from the rehabilitation centre,” he added.

In the last decade, almost every lane in the village has witnessed more than one death due to drug addiction. Villagers say that despite promises made by successive governments and political parties, the distribution of drugs continues unchecked in the state.

Harbhajan Singh, who lives in Chattiwind, has been a witness to promises being made by political parties to end drug abuse in the state and their failure in keeping their word.

Harbhajan lost his three sons to drug addiction. His first son Balwinder Singh, an electrical mechanic, died in 2016 when the alliance led by Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) and Bharatiya Janata Party was in power. Harbhajan’s second son Mandeep Singh, a construction worker, died during the Congress government in 2019, while his third son, Lakhwinder, a taxi driver, died two months ago.

Their wives remarried, leaving their children in the care of the grandparents. Harbhajan and his wife now have the responsibility to bring up five grandchildren. With Harbhajan suffering from health issues, his wife has to work as a maid to run the family.

“Drugs have destroyed my family. I don’t know what will happen to my four grand-daughters and one grandson after we die,” said Harbhajan.

Harbhajan’s neighbour Chindo lost her son Lovepreet four months ago due to drug addiction. He injected a syringe filled with heroin in his foot, which led to an infection that eventually took his life.

Villagers say that the AAP government has failed to clamp down on drugs in Punjab. Rajvir Kaur, who lost her 45-year-old husband Tarsem Singh one month after the formation of the AAP government in the state, says that the supply of drugs has increased in the village.

“I had voted for AAP, but the supply of drugs has increased in the village. My husband had been taking drugs for the last two years. He died in May. I have two sons. One works and the other is still studying. I am afraid that both my sons may also fall in the trap of drug smugglers,” said Rajvir.

Niranjan Singh’s house has been locked after the 30-year-old died last month due to a drug overdose. “My uncle was unmarried. His mother had died long ago. There is no one left in the family,” said Niranjan’s nephew Jagdish Singh Khali.

“The supply of drugs continues uninterrupted. Until it is stopped, deaths will not stop in our village,” Jagdish added.

Most of the victims belong to Dalits families. During the last assembly election, the majority of the villagers had voted for the Aam Aadmi Party, helping its candidate Jaswinder Singh win the Attari seat.

Activist Paramjit Singh said: “I myself had campaigned for the AAP candidate. We all had hoped that the situation would improve and the party would fight drug smugglers. But the situation has deteriorated in our village since the formation of the new government. Drug smugglers have no fear of law. They are roaming freely.”