NIA quizzes Punjabi singer Afsana Khan

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday questioned Punjabi singer Afsana Khan for five hours ‘in connection with Sidhu Moosewala murder case’. However, NIA clarified that its investigation was not directly related to Moosewala’s murder.

Afsana Khan came live on social media after the questioning and expressed satisfaction over the ‘investigation being conducted by the NIA in the Moosewala murder case’ and expressed hope that ‘Moosewala would get justice’.

Afsana said, “The investigation into the murder of Moosewala is in the hands of the right agency for which I am happy. The NIA questioned me for 5-6 hours. Now, only NIA and I know what was asked.”

Afsana said, “Moosewala was my brother and always will be. I belong to a poor family and I have earned my place in the sun on the basis of my singing. Many allegations were levelled against me, but Moosewala will definitely get justice in the NIA investigation.”

Afsana said, “NIA asked me about Moosewala. It didn’t ask me anything about gangsters. I have been with the Moosewala family since the day he passed away. My love was, is and will be with Sidhu and was and will be with his family.”