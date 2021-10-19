Navjot Kaur Sidhu: ‘good move if aimed at curbing drug influx, not if Centre wants own rule’

Former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who is the wife of PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, surprised many Monday by backing Centre’s decision to extend the BSF’s jurisdiction in the state. Her statement is in sharp contrast to official line of the Congress, which has termed Centre’s decision as an attack on federal structure.

Asked if Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi had written to Center for extending area of BSF from 15 to 50 km in the state, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was touring Amritsar East constituency, said: “I don’t know if CM Channi wrote the letter or not. There is drug problem in Punjab and local police couldn’t control it. It is the reason that the drug problem persists. So idea may come to mind of a person that drug problem can be curbed in collaboration with BSF. If you go to the border belt, people there name the politicians who smuggle drugs from Pakistan. Even there is gold smuggling. But it couldn’t be control…It is always better that Centre and state work together. But drug problem should end in Punjab.”

Earlier, Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla had said that Punjab Police failed in stopping drug smuggling and BSF would help in curbing problem. Navjot Kaur, meanwhile, said, “This matter should be discussed between state and Centre. If the purpose behind this is just to impose central rule in the state, then it’s wrong. However, if Centre’s aim is to stop drug trafficking and drug-related issues, then it is a good step. But it should be a mutual decision between Center and state.”

‘No infighting, just debate in party’

Asked about infighting in party over 13-point agenda mentioned in Navjot Singh Sidhu’s letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, she said, “It is not infighting, but debate. The letter to Sonia Gandhi is just a tool to convey message to people that we have not forgotten our promises to them and these are in knowledge of party. There is no infighting in the party now. What you call infighting is a debate and debate is not a bad thing. All the ministers are working on ground level…”

She added, “CM Channi even went to those who had to resign as ministers. He assured them that they will be adjusted somewhere.”

On what was preventing Punjab government from lowering the price of power in the state, Navjot Kaur Sidhu said, “Channi sahib is honest and decent leader who moves in public. There was meeting last night on this issue how PPA can be cancelled. Advocate General, Punjab, and his team is already working on this.”

She alleged, “There is team (of bureaucrats and policemen) which works for SAD. So there are discussions and efforts to sideline this team and make space for new team. We should do things so that people should know that we have no alliance (with Akalis).”

“I am very sure that agenda mentioned in Navjot Sidhu’s letter will be achieved. All ministers want it. Even Rahul Gandhi has clearly said this agenda should be achieved…,” said Navjot Kaur.