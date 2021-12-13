Naik Gursewak Singh cremated at his village

Naik Gursewak Singh was cremated with full military honours at his native village of Dode in Tarn Taran district on Sunday.

He was among the victims of the helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, that killed India’s first Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat. Gursewak, 35, had been working with General Rawat for the last three years.

The body was brought to Amritsar airport from where it reached the village by road in the afternoon. Army personnel, local Congress MLA Sukhpal Bhullar and officers of district administration were present during the cremation.

The whole village participated in the last journey of the Naik, with many of them showering flower petals on the body being carried in a truck. One man walked holding a big picture of Gursewak, who is survived by his 70-year-old father, wife Jaspreet Kaur, three children — two daughters aged nine and seven, and a son aged three — and younger brother who runs a small business. The family has no farm land. The family was inconsolable but his children put on a brave face and saluted their father before the cremation.