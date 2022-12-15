scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

‘Must defeat forces bent on breaking Sikh institutions’

The SAD president said that it was shameful that Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar had referred to all transporters as mafia. He said, “Punjabis have done well in the transport sector in the country and even abroad. They have done so by the dint of their hard work.

sukhbir singh badal news, sikh community news, indian expressSAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, other party leaders and SGPC members pay respects at the golden temple during the party's 102 years of foundation, in Amritsar, Wednesday. (Express Photo)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday appealed to the Sikh community to defeat alleged forces bent on “breaking Sikh institutions and wresting control over them by installing their puppets at top positions”.

Talking to the media after participating in the 102nd anniversary of the SAD, Sukhbir Badal said, “It was unfortunate that the Centre wanted to install its rubber stamps as heads of Sikh institutions. No-one should interfere in the internal matters of the community. We have a right to religious freedom. It should be respected.” Also participating in the ‘ardas’ (prayer) following completion of ‘Akhand Path’ here, Sukhbir Badal said, “SAD has always trodden the path shown by the Guru Sahiban and would continue to work on the maxim of ‘sarbat da bhala’. We know there can be progress in Punjab only if there is respect for all religions and communities and we are committed to taking everyone together to achieve this.”

Badal alleged that the law and order situation has collapsed completely in the state and that the SAD was holding a meeting of its core committee on Thursday to decide on the next course of action to “force the AAP government to wrest control of the state from the hands of gangsters”. He said, “Investment has already stopped coming to Punjab.

Even ordinary businessmen are shifting base to Haryana. Extortion calls have become the norm and people are too afraid to go to the police. Such a state of affairs has never been witnessed in Punjab.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...Premium
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...

The SAD president said that it was shameful that Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar had referred to all transporters as mafia. He said, “Punjabis have done well in the transport sector in the country and even abroad. They have done so by the dint of their hard work. It is condemnable that they were described as ‘mafia’, a word associated with criminals.”

The SAD president also accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of failing to protect the rights of Punjab. He said, “The CM failed to protect Punjab’s rights vis-a-vis management of Bhakra Beas Management Board and on the issue of allocation of land to Haryana in Chandigarh to construct a separate Vidhan Sabha. Now, the AAP government has also failed Punjab officers posted in Chandigarh who are being marginalised to insignificant posts and even being relieved from duty as in the case of Punjab cadre officer Kuldeep Singh Chahal who was removed as SSP, Chandigarh.”

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 10:22:26 am
Next Story

‘Children with disabilities entitled to basic facilities, especially at Kendriya Vidyalayas’: Delhi HC

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close