‘Must defeat forces bent on breaking Sikh institutions’

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday appealed to the Sikh community to defeat alleged forces bent on “breaking Sikh institutions and wresting control over them by installing their puppets at top positions”.

Talking to the media after participating in the 102nd anniversary of the SAD, Sukhbir Badal said, “It was unfortunate that the Centre wanted to install its rubber stamps as heads of Sikh institutions. No-one should interfere in the internal matters of the community. We have a right to religious freedom. It should be respected.” Also participating in the ‘ardas’ (prayer) following completion of ‘Akhand Path’ here, Sukhbir Badal said, “SAD has always trodden the path shown by the Guru Sahiban and would continue to work on the maxim of ‘sarbat da bhala’. We know there can be progress in Punjab only if there is respect for all religions and communities and we are committed to taking everyone together to achieve this.”

Badal alleged that the law and order situation has collapsed completely in the state and that the SAD was holding a meeting of its core committee on Thursday to decide on the next course of action to “force the AAP government to wrest control of the state from the hands of gangsters”. He said, “Investment has already stopped coming to Punjab.

Even ordinary businessmen are shifting base to Haryana. Extortion calls have become the norm and people are too afraid to go to the police. Such a state of affairs has never been witnessed in Punjab.”

The SAD president said that it was shameful that Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar had referred to all transporters as mafia. He said, “Punjabis have done well in the transport sector in the country and even abroad. They have done so by the dint of their hard work. It is condemnable that they were described as ‘mafia’, a word associated with criminals.”

The SAD president also accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of failing to protect the rights of Punjab. He said, “The CM failed to protect Punjab’s rights vis-a-vis management of Bhakra Beas Management Board and on the issue of allocation of land to Haryana in Chandigarh to construct a separate Vidhan Sabha. Now, the AAP government has also failed Punjab officers posted in Chandigarh who are being marginalised to insignificant posts and even being relieved from duty as in the case of Punjab cadre officer Kuldeep Singh Chahal who was removed as SSP, Chandigarh.”