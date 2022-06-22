Mumbai dreams: 3 kids flee home to become singers, found at Pathankot, reunited with family

Government Railways Police (GRP) Tuesday spotted three children without a ticket at the Pathankot railway station and found out that they were travelling to Mumbai and boarded the wrong train.

Two of the children were nine years old while the third was 16. The children were reunited with their family members.

“They were fascinated by a singing competition on television. They caught a train thinking that it would take them to Mumbai, but the train journey ended at the Pathankot railway station,” Pathankot Sub Division Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ranbir said.

“The panic-stricken trio was found crying and were moving in and around the trains. The trio were consoled and offered food as they were hungry. They are from three different families. The teenager had formed the plan to go to Mumbai. They panicked after reaching Pathankot railway station. The teenager asked a passenger for his phone and

informed his maternal uncle that they were going to Mumbai. The uncle again called on that number and told the passenger that they were missing and asked him to inform the local police. Then we took custody of children and asked the parents to come to Pathankot.” the DSP said.