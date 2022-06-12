Moosewala murder: No shooter arrested so far, no clarity on weapon used

After 13 days of murder of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Shubdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala, Punjab police have identified only four shooters so far and none has been arrested. Also, there is no clarity over the total number of shooters involved in the attack.

Moosewala was shot dead at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district on May 29. Shooters had come in two cars and it is still not known how many shooters came. It is said that at least, six shooters were involved in the crime. Punjab police have also been facing problem of coordination with Delhi police as contradictory claims have been made by both forces regarding the shooters involved.

Speaking to the Indian Express, a member of SIT team, investigating the Moosewala murder case, said, “No shooter directly involved in the crime has been arrested so far. We have released no list of shooters. Delhi police have released a list. But we have not confirmed any shooter on that list. Two or three names on that list have already proved fake. One Mahakal arrested in Maharashtra is not the shooter. Another Harkamal Rannu arrested by Bathinda police is also not the shooter. Both were on the list released by Delhi police.”

So far, police have managed to arrest close associates of alleged conspirators or those who allegedly provided some logistic support to the shooters to execute the plan.

He said, “We have identified four shooters as of now. But we will be sure only when we get the right person to identify each of them. Right now it is very difficult to ascertain how many shooters were there. It could be seven, eight or even nine.”

About the weapon used in the attack, the SIT member said, “The weapon is from AK series. Ammunition can be used in multiple weapons. A report is awaited in this regard. Only after looking at the report, we can throw light on the weapon used.” Twenty-four bullets were pumped into the body of Moosewala.

Amid some media reports that the murder could be linked to Pakistan-based ISI and gangster Harvinder Singh Rinda, the SIT member said, “As of now, we can’t say anything on the involvement of Rinda.”

Punjab police are also not comfortable with Delhi police securing the remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi repeatedly, especially at a time when the former wants to interrogate him for his alleged role in Moosewala murder case.

Delhi police secured remand of Bishnoi, who is locked up in Tihar jail, for four more days on Friday.