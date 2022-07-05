Moosewala murder: Mansa police get 8-day custody of four accused, including two shooters

Manss police in Punjab secured eight days’ remand from a Mansa court of four accused, including two shooters, in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case Tuesday.

Mansa police had brought Priyavrat alias Fauji (shooter), Kashish alias Kuldeep (shooter), Deepak alias Tinu (close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi) and Keshav Kumar (who provided vehicle and helped in escaping shooters) on transit remand from Delhi.

The police remand of the four accused will end on July 13.

The four accused, including the two shooters, were arrested by the Delhi Police. So far Punjab Police have failed in arresting any shooter and all the key arrests are made by the Delhi Police in the murder of Mossewala, who was shot dead on May 29 in Jawaharke village in Mansa.

Delhi Police has already made public the key findings pertaining to the accused who were brought on police remand by the Mansa police.

Mansa police have so far arrested 12 accused who were facilitating the main shooters.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police arrested another shooter Ankit Sirsa and his associate Sachin Bhawani in connection with the Punjabi singer’s murder.

Again, Mansa police will have wait for its turn for remand of Sirsa and Bhawani as Delhi Police have already secured the police remand.