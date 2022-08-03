Moosewala case: Punjab Police gets custody of man who supplied car

Arshad, who is accused of allegedly providing a car to the shooters in Sidhu Moosewla's case,, is a resident of Sardarshahr and has a dozen case registered against him. (file)

Punjab police arrested one Arshad Khan from Churu district of Rajasthan in connection with singer Sindhu Moosewala murder case. The history-sheeter was brought on production warrant from Churu Central Jail on Monday. He was produced in Mansa court on Tuesday and was sent to six-day police remand. Arshad, who is accused of allegedly providing a car to the shooters in the case, is a resident of Sardarshahr and has a dozen case registered against him.

Sources said that the Bolero car, which was used by the shooters in carrying out the murder, was purchased from Aditya, a resident of Fatehpur, in February. Bikaner’s hardcore criminal Rohit Godara purchased this car through his henchman Mahendra Saharan and then the car was handed over to Arshad.