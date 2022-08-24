scorecardresearch
Moosewala case: Bambiha gang again issues warning to Brar, Bishnoi, Aulakh

A new Facebook page, in the name of Sultan Devinder Bambiha, Wednesday announced that previous account of Bambiha group from France had been discontinued and this was their new page. The post reiterated gang’s threat to avenge the killing of Moosewala.

Sidhu Mooosewala, Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy BrarThe Punjabi singer, with six million followers on Instagram, had performed at the Ropar jail in front of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in 2014. (file)

The Davinder Bambiha gang has issued a warning to gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Goldy Brar, and Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh over the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala. A new Facebook page, in the name of Sultan Devinder Bambiha, Wednesday announced that previous account of Bambiha group from France had been discontinued and this was their new page. The post reiterated gang’s threat to avenge the killing of Moosewala.

“We support whatever Sidhu Moosewala’s father said. Goldie Brar and Lawrence sell drugs and kill people for money. Everyone must have noted that a singer’s name appeared on the day Sidhu was killed. Name has been kept secret till now. They know that they have committed a great sin. For which there is no forgiveness even after their death. Goldy (Brar) will have to pay huge price. Mankirat tops the list. We will definitely take revenge for Moosewala’s murder. No matter how much time it takes. Whoever will support Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Lawrence and Goldy Brar, will also be killed. Mankirat Aulakh is also guilty. He is at the top of our list,” read the post. Soon after Moosewala was killed on May 29, Aulakh had demanded security claiming to have received threat from Bambiha gang. Aulakh had left India after the murder.

Alleged link of Mankirat Aulakh

The Punjabi singer, with six million followers on Instagram, had performed at the Ropar jail in front of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in 2014. After the show, he had shared a photo on Instagram saying, “Show ta bahut laye ya par jail ch kal pehli var laya. Kal c ji apna show Ropar jail wich mere veer Lawrence Bishnoi hora kol, Nale Rabb mere yaara te mehar kre jaldi ehh sab bahar aoan. Show sponsored by Vicky Midhukhera

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 07:03:23 am
