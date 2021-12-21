Mohinder Pal Singh Bittu had no role in sacrilege cases, CBI tells HC

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted in the Punjab and Haryana High Court that its investigation did not find the complicity of late Mohinder Pal Singh Bittu in the 2015 sacrilege cases.

The statement, in response to a writ petition filed by Bittu’s wife Santosh Kumari, demanding CBI investigation into his murder in Nabha jail in June 2019, said Bittu had told the investigation agency that the Punjab police had tortured him to extract his confession.

Filed on December 16, this reply comes at a time when the issue of sacrilege has again taken the centre stage in the state.

CBI’s statement also raises finger at politicians and police.

Mohinder Pal Singh Bittoo, the member of the Dera Sache Sauda, was one of the main accused in the 2015 sacrilege cases.

Arrested in 2018, Bittu was killed by two inmates of Nabha jail, on June 22, 2019.

In its reply to the court, CBI said, “It is submitted that during the investigation of three 2015 sacrilege cases registered at Bajakhana, the complicity of late Mohinder Pal Bittu did not come on record. During the investigation of three Sacrilege cases by CBI, late Mohinder Pal Bittu was arrested and interrogated in July 2018. He stated before CBI that he and his family members were tortured by Punjab Police and he was coerced to make the confessional statement.”

“Therefore, a combined report under Section 173 Cr.P.C. was filed before the competent court for closing the cases,” said CBI.

In its statement, CBI also highlighted the circumstances under which sacrilege cases were taken back from its officers. “The Legislative Assembly of Punjab passed a resolution on August 28, 2018 to take the said three cases back from CBI. Various dharna were organised by members of the Sikh community for taking action against the perpetrators of the said three sacrilege cases,” said CBI.

Concluding its statement, CBI said, “Keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter. particularly, allegations against politicians and senior Police functionaries; if this Hon’ble Court is pleased to entrust further investigation of FIR no. 101 dated 22.06.2019 under Section 302. 120B. 34 of IPC and Section 52A of Prison Act (in murder of Bittu) to CBI, the same shall be investigated by the CBI in a professional manner.”

The matter is now scheduled for hearing on January 27, 2022.