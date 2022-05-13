Mohali attack: Punjab Police had earlier sought to contact Interpol against ‘key conspirator’ Landa

The Punjab Police had last year asked the Union government to contact the Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice against Canada-based Lakhbir Singh Landa, whom the police have named as the main conspirator in Monday’s attack on the state police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali.

The police alleged on Friday that Landa worked with the Pakistan-based Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Khalistani militants to execute the attack in Mohali. Landa, a resident of Harike town in Tarn Taran district, had escaped to Canada in 2017, but continues to plan murders and make ransom calls, the police said. He has more than a dozen cases registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and for kidnapping, murder and ransom, among others, in Tarn Taran, Moga, Ferozepur and Chandigarh.

The state police had earlier asked the Centre to approach Interpol against Landa and initiate proceedings for his extradition in the wake of a double murder case in Tarn Taran district.

Back then, the police had alleged that the Congress leader and vice-president of Patti Truck Union, Malkit Singh – a close aide of the former Patti Congress MLA Harwinder Gill – had close relations with Landa after the murder of alleged gangster Amandeep Singh alias Aman Fauji and his accomplice Prabhjit Singh in May last year.

According to the FIR, Landa had allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh from a Patti resident who had refused to pay the amount and had sought protection from Aman Fauji. Landa then allegedly hired gangster Preet Sekhon, through Malkit Singh, to murder Fauji. Singh is currently in jail facing trial for the murder.

So far, a Red Corner Notice against Landa has not appeared on the Interpol website, officers said.