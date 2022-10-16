scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Militant who killed two SYL engineers gets place in Central Sikh Museum

Militants led by Jatana had killed chief engineer ML Sekhri and superintending engineer, Avtar Singh Aulakh, who were supervising the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal on July 23, 1990, following which the work on it was stopped by the Punjab government.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday installed a portrait of militant Balwinder Singh Jatana at the Central Sikh Museum on the Golden Temple complex.

Since then, the SYL canal has remained a bone of contention between Punjab and Haryana with latter demanding that it be constructed so that it gets its fair share of water and the former refusing to do so saying it has not an extra drop to share.

Besides Jatana’s portrait, the SGPC also installed portraits of Nawab Rai Bular Ahmed Bhatti, the first follower of Guru Nanak, and former SGPC members Jathedar Joginder Singh Panjrath and Harinder Singh Ranian.

The portraits were unveiled during a ceremony by SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami and Granthi of Golden Temple Giani Rajdeep Singh.

Jatana’s name had hit the headlines after a song titled ‘SYL’ by Sidhu Moosewala, was released on YouTube in June a month after the Punjabi singer was killed.

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 03:50:07 am
