Massive fire at Amritsar government medical college hospital, no casualty reported

A massive fire broke out at Government Medical College’s Guru Nanak Dev Hospital building on Majitha Road in Amritsar after an electric transformer exploded in its car parking space on Saturday afternoon.

The fire started behind the X-ray department of the hospital. So far no causality has been reported. Many patients were rescued after the fire broke out.

A fire brigade team reached the spot and were trying to control the fire. A fire brigade official said that the fire had been stopped from spreading to other parts of the hospital.

The hospital’s functioning was affected by the fire.The scooter of an employee was burnt in the fire, which caused huge damage to the building and other hospital infrastructure.

It was a hot day in the Punjabi city, with the temperature touching 46 degrees Celsius.