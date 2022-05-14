scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Massive fire at Amritsar government medical college hospital, no casualty reported

The fire started behind the X-ray department of the Government Medical College’s Guru Nanak Dev Hospital after an electric transformer exploded in the car parking space.

By: Express News Service | Amritsar |
Updated: May 14, 2022 4:31:54 pm
A thick blanket of smoke engulfs the Government Medical College’s Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar, after a massive fire broke out, Saturday. (Screengrab)

A massive fire broke out at Government Medical College’s Guru Nanak Dev Hospital building on Majitha Road in Amritsar after an electric transformer exploded in its car parking space on Saturday afternoon.

The fire started behind the X-ray department of the hospital. So far no causality has been reported. Many patients were rescued after the fire broke out.

A fire brigade team reached the spot and were trying to control the fire. A fire brigade official said that the fire had been stopped from spreading to other parts of the hospital.

The hospital’s functioning was affected by the fire.The scooter of an employee was burnt in the fire, which caused huge damage to the building and other hospital infrastructure.

It was a hot day in the Punjabi city, with the temperature touching 46 degrees Celsius.

