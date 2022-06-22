Mansa court extends police remand of Lawrence Bishnoi by six days

Punjab Police on Tuesday secured six more days of remand of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is suspected to have ordered the hit on Punjabi singer, Subhdeep Singh Sidhu alias Sidhu Moosewala on May 29.

The development comes a day after Delhi Police claimed to have arrested two shooters who they said were involved in gunning down Moosewala.

Bishnoi, who had been brought to Mansa on transit remand from Tihar jail of Delhi on June 15, will next be produced in court again on June 27. According to reports, police produced Bishnoi in court at around 10 pm on Tuesday and pleaded for ten days of custody of the gangster. The court, however, only allowed six days.

Punjab Police, sources said, has submitted a 40 page investigation report in the Mansa court to ensure that it secured the remand of Bishnoi.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Jawahar Ke village of Mansa on May 29. Punjab Police’s investigation so far has revealed that the shooters were allegedly acting on the directions of Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, and had received support from Sachin Thapan, Anmol Bishnoi and Vikram Brar (now in Dubai). Further, both Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for Moosewala’s murder through Facebook profiles soon after the singer being gunned down. The police had later named both Bishnoi and Brar, along with their other gang members, as accused in the case.

So far, a SIT formed to investigate the case has arrested 10 persons — including Lawrence Bishnoi — for their involvement in the case, besides having identified 4 shooters involved in the incident. Punjab Police on its own, however, is yet to nab any of the shooters involved in the case.