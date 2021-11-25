Man with terror links arrested, grenades seized

Punjab police on Wednesday arrested one Ranjit Singh of Sohal village in Tarn Taran and recoveresvd two Chinese-made P 86 hand grenades, two pistols and live cartridges.

Police added that Ranjit is allegedly linked with foreign-based terrorist organisations.

Punjab DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota said, “Punjab police foiled another possible terrorist attack with the arrest of Ranjit. We have also recovered a black Royal Enfield motorcycle bearing Punjab registration number from him.”

The DGP said that acting on intelligence inputs about the presence of Ranjit around Amritsar, special teams from State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, were sent to the area to spot the suspect and apprehend him.

“This development came at a moment when Punjab has been witnessing huge inflow of hand grenades and tiffin bombs along with other weapons. Recently, the state has also seen a couple of grenade blasts including at CIA Nawanshahr and cantonment area in Pathankot besides the recovery of an unexploded hand grenade from Zira area,” said the DGP.

He claimed, “Ranjit revealed that he had formed a group named “Kaum De Rakhe” to collect funds on the pretext of social work and through this group, he got in touch with various radical and terrorist elements based in the United Kingdom and other countries through social media and extended his help to

form sleeper cells under the sgarb of his social work. Ranjit further disclosed that, recently, he received a consignment of arms and explosives, and was planning to carry out a terror strike to create an atmosphere of fear and lawlessness in the border state.”