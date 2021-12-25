Majithia FIR puts focus back on role of law enforcement agencies

The FIR against SAD leader Bikram Majithia has also drawn attention to the role of law enforcement agencies in Punjab in tackling the drug menace in the state.

As first part of the FIR goes all out to reiterate that the STF report pending in the Punjab and Haryana High court places no bar on police in filing the FIR against Majithia, it mentions the arrest of Punjab Police Inspector Inderjit Singh (now dismissed) in 2017 in drug smuggling case in course of its argument.

Inderjit Singh was arrested by the STF on June 12, 2017 and booked under sections of IPC, NDPS Act and Arms Act after 4 kg heroin, 3 kg smack, an AK-47 and other firearms and cartridges, along with cash were found in his two houses in Jalandhar and Phagwara.

Mentioning this case, the FIR reads, “Anupam Gupta, learned senior counsel, has taken us through the brief report of the STF, Punjab, which has been appended along affidavit dated October 3, 2017 filed by Shri Sirinivasan, Additional secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Punjab. Para 12 of the said report unveils that STF has been working towards breaking the nexus between law enforcement agencies and drug traffickers.”

It further adds. “As part of drive, STF has registered three criminal cases under NDPS Act. Shri Gupta further informs us that as per media reports, in one of the cases the investigation is complete and chargesheet has been filed and one Inspector Inderjit Singh has been allegedly found to be in collusion with drug traffickers. Shri Gupta further informs that as per the information gathered by him, Inspector Inderjit Singh is closely associated with one Raj Jeet Singh, who was posted as Senior Superintendent of Police at Moga. We are informed that in the past also, Inspector Inderjit Singh was transferred to the same district wherever Raj Jeet Singh was posted as Senior Superintendent of Police. Shri Gupta submits, and rightly so, that it is imperative upon STF headed by Shri Harpreet Singh Sidhu to focus on the complicity of Raj Jeet Singh, if any, in the context of breaking the nexus between law enforcement agency and drug traffickers. We, thus, direct Harpreet Sidhu to file a status report by way of his own affidavit and apprise the court with outcome of the investigation to be carried out by STF in this regard.”

Interestingly, Raj Jeet Singh continues serving in the Punjab Police. What is surprising that despite the serious allegations mentioned against him in the FIR, Raj Jeet was posted as SSP in Punjab Vigilance Bureau until recently. He was transferred out of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on October 7, 2021. His current posting is not known.

About Inderjit’s arrest, sources said he was nabbed after the arrest of gangster Prince from Jalandhar by the STF litter earlier. Prince dropped Inderjit’s name during interrogation, following which the STF had kept an eye on Inderjit.

Inderjit had a record of having nabbed several drug peddlers and busted rackets. He had worked with the CIA, Jalandhar, Phagwara and Kapurthala prior to his arrest.