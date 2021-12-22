Majithia: Riding on power, fighting against perception

The politics of Majithia family is much older than the Shiromani Akali Dal. Bikram Singh Majithia’s great grandfather Sunder Singh Majithia worked for the interests of Sikh community in undivided British Punjab and his grandfather Surjit Singh was deputy defence minister in the first elected cabinet of prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru. More than 101 years after Sunder Singh Majithia became the first president of the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC), his great grandson Bikram Majithia is facing the biggest crisis in family’s political history, which can be traced to Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Firebrand leader

Two years before SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal joined politics, her brother Bikram Singh Majithia was the youngest leader of Majha to get elected from Majitha in 2007 as an MLA. Majithia didn’t remain limited to his constituency and soon earned the title of ‘Majhe Da Jarnail’ in the ranks and files of SAD. As Youth Akali Dal President, Majithia learnt the art of getting work done from IAS, PCS, IPS and PCS officers quickly. This ability to make things move quickly in bureaucratic circles was one of the perceptions that played against former Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh, who, earlier this year, stepped down as the chief minister.

Troubled senior leaders

Majithia’s rise in no time had not only bothered the senior SAD leaders like Ranjit Singh Brahmpura and Rattan Singh Ajnala who quit the party in 2018, but he was also, at one time, seen as potential candidate to become chief minister in a region which was represented by no chief minister since Partap Singh Kairon. It was Majithia who could win his seat handsomely when party lost the all the seats except two in Majha in 2017.

Family legacy

Majithia family has remained part of Punjab politics since Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s kingdom. Sunder Singh Majithia was among the Sikh leaders who preferred to align with the British to serve the Sikh interests . Riding on Singh Sabha Movement wave, Sunder Singh Majithia played a very important role in formation of Khalsa college in Amritsar and of SGPC. Bikram’s grandfather of Surjit Singh Majithia was elected to the Parliament in 1952 and 1957. Majithia family joined Shiromani Akali Dal after the Operation Blue Star in 1984.

Majithia’s politics

Despite the political legacy of his family, Bikram never tried to use it for his own political interests. Riding on agenda of ‘development’, Majithia got the biggest political setback when a drug lord, Bhola named him in front of media on January 6, 2014. Opposition parties ran a long campaign against Majithia on such allegations. He even scored an apology from Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party boss Arvind Kejriwal in 2018 after a defamation suit over similar accusations. Such allegations didn’t affect him electorally but it surely hurt his image despite all his efforts to deny such allegations and now a NDPS case is registered against him bringing him back at the center of Punjab politics.