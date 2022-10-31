Main centenary congregation of ‘Saka Panja Sahib’ held in Pak

The main centenary congregation of Shaheedi Saka (martyrdom massacre) of Sri Panja Sahib was held at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan on Sunday.

The centenary event was organised jointly by Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh in his address said that the martyrs of Saka Panja Sahib were committed to the Sikh beliefs who sacrificed their lives for strengthening Sikh institutions.

Jathedar said that after the Partition, many Gurdhams (Sikh shrines), including Gurdwara Panja Sahib, remained in Pakistan for which the Sikh community has deep reverence and devotion. He said Sikhs should have an opportunity to visit these shrines. “The governments of both India and Pakistan should make arrangements to grant on-arrival visas to the Sikhs wishing to visit the shrines on either side,” said Giani Harpreet Singh.

Jathedar said that the Sikhs want good relations between the two countries, because strained ties restrict the movement of Sikh jathas.

Giani Harpreet Singh said that it was not right to keep the train service stopped for the pilgrims coming to Pakistan. “There is financial burden on the common pilgrims because of stopping of this rail service. I urge the governments of both the countries to pay attention to this important issue and to restore the train service,” he added.

The Jathedar also asked the government and the ‘Sangat’ to pay special attention for strengthening the Sikh organisations. He appealed to the Sikhs to draw inspiration from the lives of these martyrs.

Paying tribute to the Saka Panja Sahib martyrs, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the ‘Sangat’ will remember for ages this historical struggle of the Sikh community. These martyrs are the heritage of the community and this history is a priceless source of inspiration, he added.

He said Shaheed Bhai Karam Singh and Shaheed Bhai Pratap Singh, who were martyred 100 years ago, will continue to represent the community.

Dhami appealed to the current officials of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), Pakistan, to pay special attention to the problems faced by the pilgrims at the time of getting visas. Visas of many important SGPC personalities who had planned to attend this centenary congregation were rejected recently, he said.

He said that long-term visas should be arranged for pilgrims, preachers, and ‘ragi jathas’ so that they can visit the Sikh shrines in Pakistan from time to time.

The SGPC president appealed to the authorities to do away with the the condition of “having a passport” for the ‘Sangat’ crossing to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Narowal via Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

PSGPC president Ameer Singh and additional secretary of ETPB Rana Shahid Saleem also paid homage to the martyrs of Saka Panja Sahib and they welcomed the visiting personalities and pilgrims.

Saleem said that the government of Pakistan values minorities and gives special attention to their affairs. He said that people of all religions are equal in Pakistan and all religious beliefs and shrines are respected.

Shiromani Akali Dal leaders from Delhi Paramjit Singh Sarna and others also addressed the congregation. The family members of the martyrs and prominent personalities were honoured during the event.

Dhami also said that the officials of PSGPC and ETPB have assured to build a memorial of Shaheedi Saka Panja Sahib. The SGPC will provide all the necessary support in this regard, he added.