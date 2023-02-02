Lt Gen K S Brar’s remarks on Operation Blue Star spark row in Punjab

Lt Gen (Retd) Kuldeep Singh Brar’s remarks on Operation Blue Star in a recent interview where he said former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi “allowed Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale to become Frankenstein” have sparked a row in Punjab with the BJP saying he is right and the Congress slamming his “baseless statements”.

“No one wants an operation but what do you do? Indira Gandhi allowed him (Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale) to become Frankenstein. You could see what was happening. But when he reached the pinnacle, finish him – too late…,” Brar said in an ANI interview.

“Brar is right when he blames the Congress party and Indira Gandhi for the force behind Bhindranwale. Nation and community had to pay for such mistakes of governments,” former Punjab BJP president Harjit Grewal said.

However, former Congress minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa questioned Brar’s silence for so many years. “Brar has compromised his integrity with this statement. Why didn’t he speak for all these years? Why is he speaking now? Why didn’t he refuse to carry out the operation then? There were officers who had refused to be part of the operation. Why didn’t Brar show courage then,” Randhawa asked.

Brar, Randhawa said, is making “baseless statements” now. “Maybe he wants to please the political regime to get more security. If what he is saying is true, why didn’t he write it in his book ‘Operation Blue Star: The True Story’,” Randhawa asked.

In the interview, when asked about the number of casualties of Armymen, Brar said it was between 300 to 400 – official figures say 83 and this was the number Brar mentioned in his book too.

“This statement of Brar shows his insanity towards human lives. His statement was so vague to the extent that the officer who commanded the operation does not know the difference of 100 deaths. Even one dead body of a soldier is counted in the professional force,” said Kanwar Pal Singh, separatist party leader, in a statement to the media.

Singh alleged that the timing of the Brar interview “leaves no one in doubt about the malafide design behind it”. “Dancing on the tune of the BJP, Brar has attempted to portray Bhindranwale as a creation of late PM Indira Gandhi,” he added.