Kunwar Vijay Pratap slams Amritsar admin for dragging feet in hotel collapse case

Aam Adami Party (AAP) MLA from Amritsar North and former IPS Kunwar Vijay Pratap has turned his gun at the local Amritsar district administration once again.

Recently an under-construction hotel building had collapsed near Amritsar Railways station, which in turn ended up damaging many surrounding houses. Kunwar Vijay Pratap had on Tuesday met the affected people and alleged delayed response in commencing rescue work on part of the district administration.

“It all happened under the patronage of the political mafia. During the last ten years, the leaders of the Congress and the Akal Dal have done this collectively. The reason is that since the incident has taken place, no official of the local civic corporation or the district administration has visited the site. There was collusion between all of them and that’s why they are not coming to the site,” Vijay Pratap said.

He added, “Even the first information report (FIR) was registered after my intervention. Police personnel had come to the site soon after the incident. But they did not bother registering a case. The police told me that they called the civic officials, but no one came. The rescue team of the corporation should have come. Even the disaster management team didn’t arrive at the scene.”

The AAP MLA went on to allege that the victims of the incident had told him that the officer assigned by the police to probe the case was close to the mafia. He claimed that the inquiry officer had even threatened the victims and asked them to strike a compromise. “These victims should be given compensation for the reconstruction of their houses, besides the administration making arrangements for their stay till their houses are reconstructed.”

On Tuesday, Kunwar Vijay Pratap was also seen angrily telling off the local civic body councillor, Pardeep Kumar, who had recently joined the Congress along with Amritsar Mayor, Karamjit Singh Rintu. Interestingly, Kunwar Vijay Pratap was the first MLA to have made raised a grudge against his own party, the AAP, when on April 9 he had questioned the appointments of Special DGP intelligence, Prabodh Kumar, and Amritsar Police Commissioner, Arunpal Singh, by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the Home portfolio.

The AAP MLA then had written on his Facebook page, “On wide demand of common people, I have requested, at appropriate party forum, to reconsider the posting of two police officers who were part of the then SIT as number one and number two, and favoured big political families. These two officers are responsible for the denial of justice in Bargari-Behbal-Kotkapura cases. I was number three in the SIT. Number one has been posted as intelligence chief, the most powerful position in the police department. Number two has been rewarded as Police Commissioner of the holy city of Amritsar. Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh (Number three) already resigned from the force, all of you know it very well. So, I have requested at an appropriate party forum to reconsider both these recent postings. I have also requested to Hon’ble Chief Minister, through a letter, citing specific points to be done by our AAP Government, to impart justice in Bargari cases.”

The AAP had installed posters of Kunwar Vijay Pratap across the state after he joined the party soon after resigning from the Punjab police over the sacrilege issue. He, however, was not given any important portfolio in the state after the AAP swept to power in the March Assembly elections.

“Why is Kunwar Vijay Pratap not a minister?”

Meanwhile, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, former Amritsar East MLA, and the wife of former Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu, on Wednesday took to Twitter to ask why Kunwar had not been made a minister in the AAP government in Punjab. She said in her tweet, “Crime in Punjab is crossing all limits. I refuse to understand why such a capable and senior IPS officer; Kunwar Vijay Pratap is not being posted as the Home Minister of Punjab. I remember when he was posted in Amritsar, no one dared to commit any crime because they were caught within hours and punished. Also, no VIP dared to call him to do wrong. Gangsters disappeared and snatchers and thieves were nowhere.”