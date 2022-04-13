Khalsa Sajna Diwas Sikh jatha leaves for Pakistan, to return on April 21

A jatha of 1,949 Sikh pilgrims Tuesday left for Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib in Pakistan to participate in the religious congregation to be held on the occasion of Khalsa Sajna Diwas (Vaisakhi).

Speaking on this occasion, the leader of SGPC jatha Ravinder Singh Khalsa said, “Many historical Gurdhams (Sikh shrines) are situated in Pakistan and the Sikh Sangat desire to have their glimpse and to pay obeisance and therefore, the governments of both the countries should issue the visas with an open heart.”

He said the pilgrims who are part of the Sikh jatha are fortunate to have the opportunity to visit the holy shrines.

The jatha of Sikh pilgrims after participating in the main congregation Khalsa Sajna Diwas (Vaisakhi) at Panja Sahib on April 14, will depart for Nankana Sahib. After paying obeisance at Sri Nankana Sahib on April 15, the jatha will reach Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Sahib on April 16. Following this, the Sikh jatha will visit Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore on April 17 and 18 and Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib, Sri Kartarpur Sahib on April 19 and Gurdwara Rorhi Sahib at Eminabad on April 20. The Sikh jatha will return to India on April 21.