Kejriwal slams ‘weak Channi govt’, promises separate police force to protect religious places

As he began his latest two-day Punjab visit, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal Friday accused the “weak Channi government” of failing to crack the whip against alleged conspiracies to disturb peace in Punjab.

“Few days ago, there were cases of sacrilege. Now, there is a blast in Ludhiana. Such incidents before polls are being done under a conspiracy to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the state. It is the handiwork of a few people… There is a weak government in Punjab. They (ruling party leaders) are fighting amongst themselves. Punjab needs an honest strong government which can act against those indulging in conspiracies,” Kerjriwal said in Amritsar.

Later in Gurdaspur, Kejriwal announced another five guarantees for people of Punjab, including a separate police force to guard religious places to prevent sacrilege like incidents.

Five new ‘guarantees’

Addressing a public meeting organized at Hanuman Chowk in Gurdaspur, Kejriwal announced his guarantees to “ensure the security, law and order, peace and brotherhood of Punjab”.

“First, we will completely eliminate the corruption spread in police recruitment and transfer postings. Good, qualified and honest police officers will be appointed on high posts and unnecessary pressure and interference of MLAs, MPs, ministers and political parties in police work will be completely stopped,” said Kejriwal.

In the second guarantee, he assured justice in all the cases of sacrilege of all religious scriptures including Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

“No one responsible for it can escape, no matter how influential they may be. People of Punjab have to stay alert about anti-national and anti-social forces as opportunists are trying to take political advantage by spoiling the peace and brotherhood of the poll-bound state. Before the 2017 elections, such elements were successful in their nefarious designs, due to which the whole of Punjab is suffering today,” he said.

Kejriwal promised if AAP is voted to power then land adjacent to the international border will have tight security through world-class state-of-the-art technologies and trained police force to stop smuggling and infiltration of drones, weapons, drugs.

‘Majithia FIR political stunt’

The AAP chief also slammed the Congress on the issue of drug menace in the state saying the government, during the previous poll campaign, had promised to wipe out the mafia within a month of forming the government.

“During five years, one FIR is registered and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu are boasting about it,” he said.

Kejriwal said a well entrenched drug network existed in Punjab powerful dealers were involved. When asked about Majithia, he said, “Just 10 days before polls are to be announced, they are boasting. It is only a political stunt.”



(With PTI INPUTS)