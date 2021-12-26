Kejriwal meets Aanganwadi, Asha workers, assures them help if voted to power

On the second day of his visit in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Aanganwadi and Asha workers in Punjab under the programme ‘Arvind Kejriwal’s Dialogue with Aanganwadi and Asha workers’. In separate event, he also met with lawyers.

He was accompanied by Bhagwant Mann, AAP Punjab President and MP Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, AAP leader and contestant from Amritsar North and Sukhbir Kaur, Women Wing President Amritsar. Kejriwal urged Anganwadi and Asha worker to get united to form an AAP government in Punjab and promised to solve all their issues. He added that in Delhi, they’ve doubled the pay and incentive amounts and similar benefits will be given to Punjab workers.

Addressing the lawyers Kejriwal said, “The lawyers in Delhi were very supportive of the AAP. That is why when AAP contested for the second time; it won 67 of 70 seats. The BJP’s chief ministerial candidate Kiran Bedi was defeated by AAP’s lawyer candidate.”

“About 80,000 lawyers from Punjab will form their own government by joining the Aam Aadmi Party so that all the problems of the lawyers’ community as well as Punjab and the people can be solved. I’ve come to form a relationship with the lawyers,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal also said, “In Delhi, Medical and ‘Life Risk’ insurance cover has been provided to lawyers and their families, Chambers in the courts for lawyers were set up. The families of the insured victims received financial assistance of Rs. 10 lakhs at the untimely death of almost 130 lawyers during Corona pandemic. The 1150 lawyers who were under treatment received a relief of about Rs 9 crore, as the cost of treatment under medical insurance was paid by the insurance company. Same would be provided in Punjab.”