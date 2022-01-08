Jathedar: Book those indulging in ‘hate terrorism’ against Sikhs for sedition

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to take strict action against those who are indulging in “hate terrorism” against the Sikh community over the “unfortunate” incident of PM’s security breach in Punjab’s Ferozepur.

“Hate speech against Sikhs on social media after what happened during PM’s visit to Punjab is hate terrorism. The Prime Minister is a highly respectable and esteemed personality but whatever happened with him was a matter between the Punjab government and his security staff as well as the Central government as it was a case of absolute lack of coordination between them. Sikhs are unnecessarily being dragged into it,” said Jathedar.

“Targeting the Sikh community and holding them responsible for it are not good practices. The government should book all such persons who were spreading hatred,” he said and demanded registration of sedition cases against those indulging in such antics.

Referring to some social media posts, the Jathedar also denounced “some responsible personalities” for blaming Sikhs for the incident. “It is also highly unfortunate and condemnable wherein some responsible personalities in the society are issuing threats to the Sikh community, saying that incident of anti-Sikh riots that occurred in 1984 could be repeated again,” the Jathedar said.