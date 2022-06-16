1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre a shameful event: British diplomat

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis visited Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Amritsar on Wednesday and called the massacre a “shameful event”.

Before visiting the memorial, Alex Ellis and Deputy High Commissioner Caroline Rowett, along with their families, paid obeisance at Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib.

“My words in the Jallianwala Bagh memorial book. A shameful event, & we deeply regret what happened and the suffering caused. It will not be forgotten,” tweeted Ellis.

“It’s an honour to be received in this beautiful, deeply spiritual place, visited by tens of thousands of people every day, from all over the world including my country. Thank you for your hospitality to me and to my colleagues,” Ellis wrote in the visitor’s book. She wrote, “Thank you for such an informative visit to such a stunning centre of religion and respect.”

The diplomats were given detailed information about Sri Darbar Sahib and other historical places inside the complex, besides the Sikh traditions by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee staff.

Ellis had ‘darshan’ of Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib, listened to Gurbani Kirtan (hymn singing), saw food being prepared and served at Langar (community kitchen) on the temple premises. Ellis also tried the famous ‘Amritsari Kulcha and Chhole’. “Couldn’t leave the city without trying the Amritsari Kulcha and Chole!,” he said in a tweet. Ellis and Rowett also lauded the services of the Sikh for humanity.

Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the horrendous incident of the brutal, cold-blooded murder of 500 to 600 peaceful protesters at the hands of

British imperialist rule is considered a dark chapter in the history of the Indian struggle for Independence. The massacre took place on April 13, 1919.