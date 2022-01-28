Jawan injured in firing between forces, smugglers at Indo-Pak border; 40 kg heroin seized

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan sustained a head injury in an exchange of fire between security forces and drug smugglers on the Indo-Pak border around 5 am on Friday, officials said. The force later seized over 40 kg of heroin, besides arms and ammunition.

According to sources, the smugglers were trying to move the contraband when the BSF men spotted their movement on the Indian territory near Chandu Wadala village, Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district, and opened fire.

The smugglers fired back and a BSF jawan, whose name has not been disclosed, sustained a bullet injury on his head. He was rushed to a hospital and his condition is reportedly stable.

“At about 5.15 am today, BSF jawan observed movement near the fence and fired on the Pakistan smugglers. Pakistan smugglers also retaliated and in the firing, one jawan got injured and is stable now,” a BSF official said.

In a search operation subsequent to the firing, the BSF seized 47 kg of heroin along with arms and ammunition from Chandu Wadala post. The smugglers allegedly managed to flee to the Pakistan side.

The PTI reported Gurdaspur SSP Nanak Singh as having said that 47 kg of heroin, two pistols, some live ammunition and seven packets of opium were recovered.