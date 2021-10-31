In viral audio clip, Cong MLA heard ‘verbally abusing, threatening’ PSPCL official

An audio clip, purportedly of Congress MLA from Patti constituency Harminder Singh Gill verbally abusing and threatening a Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) sub-divisional officer (SDO) over phone, has gone viral on social media.

The clip suggests that the MLA was upset with Patti SDO Sushil Kumar for imposing a fine for alleged power theft in his constituency.

In the clip, the SDO is purportedly heard making attempts to explain that his team was confronted by farmers during a raid at Tung village.

The MLA is then purportedly heard verbally abusing the SDO and threatening to transfer him.

“Officials should serve the people without any greed. The Punjab government has been waiving pending electricity bills in crores. However, some officials have been imposing unwanted fines. What does Patti SDO want to prove by making my audio viral? Under which law he recorded my call?” the MLA asked.

Talking about action taken by the PSPCL official at Tung village, the MLA said, “I can admit if I said something wrong, but if then SDO will wave off the fine imposed in people? I receive Rs 84,000 in salary. But these officials, despite having more salary than mine, ask for bribe while installing transformers. Why? I request the chief minister to save people from the corrupt officers of the electricity department.”

It is not first time that an alleged audio clip of the Patti MLA has gone viral. A previous phone call to an SHO and a woman had also gone viral in the past.