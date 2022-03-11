In Majha win, 10 panthic seats in AAP kitty

As AAP registered a decisive win in Punjab’s Majha winning 16 out of the region’s 25 seats, it also in the process netted victories on 10 out of 15 panthic seats with majority Sikh vote.

Out of the 15 panthic seats in Majha, the 10 that went to AAP are — Sri Hargobindpur, Attari, Amritsar South, Jandiala, Baba Bakala, Ajnala, Tarn Taran, Khadoor Sahib, Khemkaran, Patti.

Out of the remaining 5, Congress manged to win 4 –Dera Baba Nanak, Fatehgarh Churian, Qadian and Raja Sansi, and one — Majitha — went to SAD.

Overall in Majha, 16 seats went to AAP, 1 each to SAD, BJP and 7 to Congress. Majha region includes Amritsar (11 seats), Tarn Taran (4 seats), Gurdaspur (7 seats), and Pathankot (3 seats) districts.

Among the 7 Congress won, two — Sujanpur (Pathankot district) and Dinanangar (Gurdaspur district) — are BJP strongholds. While state BJP president Ashwani Sharma won from Pathankot city, Bhoa — another BJP stronghold — in Pathankot district went to AAP as party candidate Lal Chand won by a narrow margin.

In Gurdaspur, while AAP won semi-urban Batala and reserved rural seat Sir Hargobindpur, the other four seats in the district went to Congress.

Pathankot and Gurdaspur were the only two districts where Congress topped the seat tally in Majha.

Out of five urban and six rural seats in district Amritsar, Congress and SAD managed to win one each. Congress won Raja Sansi and SAD retained Majitha. Remaining 9 seats in Amritsar district went to AAP.

In Tarn Taran, which is known as the panthic district, SAD and Congress got the biggest shocker as AAP won all four seats here with comfortable margin.

3 Jat Sikh ministers won

Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa managed to retain his seat Dera Baba Nanak by narrow margin of 466 votes. He was facing great anti-incumbency, however, surprised many by sailing through by beating SAD candidate Ravi Karan Singh Kahlon.

In 2017 too, Randhawa had secured the seat with a margin of just 1,194.

Similarly, Minister Taripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, who was initially unwilling to re-contest from Fatehgarh Churian, managed to register a comfortable win despite all odds.

Another minister Sukhbinder Sarkaria managed to register fourth victory in a row from Raja Sansi though he won by a narrow margin.

Appointed Deputy CM and projected as Hindu face of Congress party in the Charanjit Singh Channi Cabinet, five-time MLA OP Soni lost his seat, Amritsar Central, to AAP. This is the first time he has lost in an Assembly poll.

Vocal and active Dalit leader and Cabinet minister from Valmiki community, Raj Kumar Verka, lost his seat to AAP candidate Jasbir Singh Sandhu with margin of more than 42,000 votes.

Another Dalit minister Aruna Chaudhary trailed for most part of the day, however, managed to snatch Dinanangar from AAP at last moment with narrow margin of 1,131 votes.

Rebel Cong MP fails to help SAD

Upset with the ticket distribution in Congress party, Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa had allowed his brother and supporters join SAD and spoken against the Congress party from Twitter handle. While his rebellion might have hurt Congress, it failed to benefit SAD as party lost on all 9 Sssembly constituencies represented by Dimpa in Parliament.

Top cop in House

AAP’s Kunwar Vijay Pratap has become the first IPS officer to get elected for the Punjab Assembly. After his resignation from Punjab Police over sacrilege issue, he had joined AAP. On Thursday, he not only won Amritsar North seat with more than 28,000 votes but also defeated former minister Anil Joshi, a former BJP leader who was projected as a Hindu face by SAD in this Assembly election.

SAD saves Majitha

Amid the rout, SAD managed to save Majitha as party leader Bikram Majitha’s wife, Ganieve Kaur, won with 26,156 votes. On the seat, Congress and AAP had fielded brothers — Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lali Majithia (Congress) and Jagwinder Pal Singh Jagga (AAP) — who lost.