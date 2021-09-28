In Majha, bandh successful, but SGPC keeps its offices open

The Bharat Bandh passed off peacefully in Punjab’s Majha region with no untoward incident even though shutdown received good response in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Pathankot.

Jamhoori Kisan Sabha and other farmer unions part of the SKM held protests in various places Rayya, Jandiala, Majitha ,Kathu Nangal, Attari, Ajnala of Amritsar district.

The leaders who addressed rallies at various places included Rattan Singh Randhawa, Balwinder Singh Dudhala, Harjit Singh Mina, Dawinder Singh, Mehtab Singh, Gurnam Singh, Dhanwant Singh Khatrai, Baba Arjan Singh, Muklitar Singh Mullawa, Socha Singh Ajnala among others.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, held separate protests in different parts of Majha. They also blocked entry to Amritsar by staging dharna at Golden Gate.

“We held separate gatherings at 30 places in Amritsar and total 84 places all over Punjab. We also blocked Amritsar-Delhi rail track,” said Satnam Singh Pannu, president KMSC.

Students also held protests at the campus of Guru Nanak Dev University where most of the classes remained suspended.

This time Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee didn’t close its offices in response to Bharat bandh call of farmer unions.

SGPC had officially closed its offices during Bharat Bandh call of unions on March 26.

This time, several SGPC employees had a tough time reaching office as there were no means of transportation available.

While SGPC didn’t make any officials statement, sources said that apex elected body of Sikhs was not happy about alleged attack on SAd protesters by farmer activists at Tikri border while they were returning after participating in party’s dharna on farm issues at Delhi on September 17.

SGPC has invested resources into the farmer protest during last one year in form of compensation to families of farmers died during protest, langar, medical services, makeshift toilets, tents etc.

Farmers unions, however, didn’t respond to the demand of Bibi Jagir Kaur for strict action in the Tikri border incident.

Meanwhile, SAD spokesperson Virsa Singh Valtoha said, “Akali Dal supported farmer struggle and our workers participated in the protest at various places. We support protest in principle. But it is also true that some farmer unions have been acting irresponsibly and it was the reason behind the attack on Akali workers at Singhu and Tikri border on September 17. Now, people in general have started questioning the behaviour of some farmer unions, who have political interests. Such unions are harming cause of farmers.”