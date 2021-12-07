Serious allegations of sand theft against Punjab CM Channi, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has accused his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi of sand theft and mining.

After landing in Amritsar during his Punjab visit on Tuesday morning, Kejriwal, while talking to media, said, “I am observing for many days that illegal mining is going on in Chamkaur Sahib, the assembly constituency of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. It is impossible that he doesn’t know about the illegal mining going on in his constituency.”

He said, “There are serious allegations of sand theft on Punjab CM Channi. Public wants to know that If he owns the mining or he is providing shelter to the illegal miner or he has partnership with mining mafia.”

Kejriwal said Channi’s predecessor Captain Amarinder also said that many Punjab ministers and MLAs were involved in illegal sand mining.

“When chief minister and ministers are involved in the mining then where would public go? How would development take place?” he added.

Promising to put an end to the illegal mining, Kejriwal said his party would use the money generated from it to fund welfare schemes in the state, including the Rs 1000 monthly cash transfer to women.

“Aam Aadmi party would stop this mining which is approximately of Rs 20,000 cr. We will use this money to provide Rs 1000 per month to women of Punjab and in other welfare schemes,” said Kejriwal.

Earlier, addressing a conclave organised by a private television channel, Channi also hit out at Kejriwal, asking him to concentrate on his own government rather than “befooling” people of Punjab by promising them the moon.